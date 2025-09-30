Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,277 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

