Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.