Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $433.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $439.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.