Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.19.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

