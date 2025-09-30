Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.7%

LH opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

