Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

