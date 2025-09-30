Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,840,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,533,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,543,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of TDG opened at $1,288.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,397.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,412.66. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.
Transdigm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.
About Transdigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transdigm Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.