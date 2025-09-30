Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Bought by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 4.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 23.7%

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.