LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VONV opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $89.90.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
