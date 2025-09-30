Paradiem LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.8% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.