Emerald Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

