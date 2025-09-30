14,994 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

