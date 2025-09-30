Paradiem LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.5%

AM opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

