Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,915 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
