Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,915 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.