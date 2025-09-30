Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $248.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.