Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $248.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

