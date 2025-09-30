Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $4,650,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

NYSE:LRN opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

