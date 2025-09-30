DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

