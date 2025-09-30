AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 59.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,144,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 426,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 296,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 138,277 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.