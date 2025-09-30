AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AFB opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.95.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
