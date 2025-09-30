Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

