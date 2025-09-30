ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

