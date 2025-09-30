ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.
ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
ABM Industries Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABM Industries
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.