Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 62,247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,247 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

