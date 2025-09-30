KWB Wealth Purchases 46 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

KWB Wealth raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $340.27 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.54. The company has a market capitalization of $623.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
