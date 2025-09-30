Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $671.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $648.46 and its 200 day moving average is $604.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

