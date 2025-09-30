iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of Finland boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $670.55. The company has a market capitalization of $671.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $648.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

