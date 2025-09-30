iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Increased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

