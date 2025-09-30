Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $373,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $670.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $648.46 and its 200-day moving average is $604.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

