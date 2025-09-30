Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

