Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,300,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

REGN opened at $560.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,061.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $570.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

