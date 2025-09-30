Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

