Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,529 shares of company stock worth $3,350,714 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

