The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.