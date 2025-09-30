Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after acquiring an additional 501,304 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105,375.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

