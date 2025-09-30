Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3%

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.