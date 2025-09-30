Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $119.04.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

