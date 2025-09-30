Serica Energy’s (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 207 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 207.83.

Shares of SQZ opened at GBX 186 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock has a market cap of £726.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2,325.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.32. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 112 and a 12-month high of GBX 188.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

