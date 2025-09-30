Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 87,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VNQ stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

