Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,348 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,290 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,022,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,283,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after buying an additional 283,434 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

