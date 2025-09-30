Leverty Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $45,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after buying an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $20,803,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.