Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 435 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Next 15 Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 507.50.

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 298 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.28 and a beta of 1.50. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 467.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 22.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Analysts anticipate that Next 15 Group will post 60.4827586 earnings per share for the current year.

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

