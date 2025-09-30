Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

Jadestone Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.16 million, a PE ratio of -240.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.41. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jadestone Energy

In other news, insider Gunter Waldner acquired 4,894,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 per share, for a total transaction of £929,944.36. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,747,925 shares of company stock worth $109,210,575. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

