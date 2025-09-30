Q3 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries Reduced by Roth Capital

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the RV manufacturer will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. Thor Industries has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the RV manufacturer to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $264,040,000 after buying an additional 1,339,951 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Thor Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $94,762,000 after buying an additional 643,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,597,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Thor Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

