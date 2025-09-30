Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 271 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOKU. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.
Boku Price Performance
Boku Company Profile
Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU) is a global network of localised payment solutions. Through a single integration, Boku provides access to a comprehensive network of digital wallets, direct carrier billing, and account-to-account (A2A) real-time payment schemes – reaching over 7 billion consumer payment accounts worldwide.
