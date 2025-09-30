FY2026 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Machines Cut by B. Riley

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Machines in a report issued on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $970,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,111,954.40. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 161,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.