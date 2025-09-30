DA Davidson Has Pessimistic View of Avidbank FY2026 Earnings

Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research note issued on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. Avidbank had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 15.89%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avidbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:AVBH opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

