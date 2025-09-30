Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 to GBX 540 in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 505 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 501 to GBX 508 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuit Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 450 to GBX 490 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 514.

LON GEN opened at GBX 362.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,868.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 301 and a 52-week high of GBX 513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current year.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

