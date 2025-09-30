Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 223.43% from the stock’s current price.

Aurrigo International Stock Performance

Shares of AURR opened at GBX 41.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.58. The stock has a market cap of £24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.80 and a beta of -1.03. Aurrigo International has a 52 week low of GBX 36 and a 52 week high of GBX 105.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3) EPS for the quarter. Aurrigo International had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 47.19%.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

