Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $109,047,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,118,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $293.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $297.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.