Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,097,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 8.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $141,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

