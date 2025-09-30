Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MO opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

